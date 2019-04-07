Oklahoma City Thunder (46-33, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (36-43, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Oklahoma City into a matchup with Minnesota. He’s second in the NBA averaging 28.1 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 22-28 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 8-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thunder are 8-7 against the rest of their division. Oklahoma City is 22-12 in games decided by at least 10 points. The Timberwolves won the last meeting between these two squads 131-120 on March 5. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 41 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is averaging 24.3 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Andrew Wiggins has averaged 20.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 46.2 percent over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

George leads the Thunder averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers while scoring 28.1 points per game and shooting 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. Jerami Grant has averaged 2.6 made 3-pointers and scored 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 4-6, averaging 108.5 points, 46.6 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 112.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out for season (ankle), Jeff Teague: out for season (left foot inflammation), Taj Gibson: day to day (calf), Luol Deng: out (sore left achilles), Derrick Rose: out for season (right elbow soreness).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

