Los Angeles Clippers (48-34, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Golden State Warriors (57-25, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Oakland, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Golden State leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Warriors have gone 13-3 against division opponents. Golden State ranks third in the NBA with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game, led by DeMarcus Cousins averaging 6.8.

The Clippers are 11-5 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is 48-25 when scoring 100 or more points. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 121-104. Stephen Curry scored 27 points to help lead Golden State to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is scoring 26 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Draymond Green has averaged 6.4 rebounds and added 8.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Danilo Gallinari is averaging 19.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Clippers. Montrezl Harrell has averaged 17.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 62.0 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 118.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 121 points, 46.7 rebounds, 31.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 42.3 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral).

Clippers Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.