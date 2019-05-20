Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, passes the ball away from Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala, center, and guard Klay Thompson, left, during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore. (Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Andre Iguodala will not play for the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night because of a sore left calf.

Iguodala injured his calf during Game 3 on Saturday. The team said on Sunday that an MRI on the calf was clear.

The veteran swingman is averaging 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists during the playoffs for the Warriors.

Golden State was already without Kevin Durant because of a sore right calf. It’s unknown when the two-time NBA Finals MVP will return.

The Warriors have a 3-0 advantage over the Blazers with a chance Monday to clinch their fifth straight trip to the NBA Finals.

