Cleveland Cavaliers’ Collin Sexton, left, passes the ball around Orlando Magic’s Nikola Vucevic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (John Raoux/Associated Press)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aaron Gordon scored 21 points, D.J. Augustin added 20 points and seven assists and the Orlando Magic routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-91 on Thursday night.

Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic. They won for only the second time in six games while chasing the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

Collin Sexton scored 23 points for the Cavaliers, his fourth straight game over 22 points.

Eight Magic players contributed to 45.3 percent 3-point shooting, making 14 of 31 attempts.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench for 15 points for Cleveland. The Cavs beat the Magic by 14 points at Cleveland on March 3.

Gordon, Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross made 3-pointers in a 15-0 run that left the Magic with a 44-20 lead early in the second quarter. A 3-pointer by Kevin Love cut the margin to 17 a few minutes later, but that is as close as the Cavaliers would get.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: The Cavs have lost only four of their last 24 games against Orlando, including two this season. ... After missing the preceding game with a foot injury, Love had 10 points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes.

Magic: The Magic are 12-11 while using the same starting lineup in 23 straight games. ... F Jonathan Isaac has made 44.4 percent of his 3-point shots over the last 16 games after shooting 26.5 percent in his first 48.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Dallas on Saturday night.

Magic: Host Atlanta on Sunday night.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.