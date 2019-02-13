Detroit Pistons (26-29, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Blake Griffin leads Detroit into a matchup with Boston. He ranks tenth in the league averaging 26.2 points per game.

The Celtics have gone 22-8 at the TD Garden. Boston ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.9 defensive rebounds per game, led by Jayson Tatum averaging 5.3.

The Pistons have gone 17-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, led by Andre Drummond averaging 5.1. In their last meeting on Dec. 15, the Pistons won 113-104. Griffin led Detroit with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Morris is second on the Celtics with 2.1 made 3-pointers and averages 14.6 points while shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the arc. Tatum has averaged 16.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 47.9 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

Drummond is averaging 17.3 points, 15.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Pistons. Griffin has averaged 27 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 49.6 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 6-4, averaging 106 points, 45.2 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 116.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 9.7 steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

Celtics Injuries: Aron Baynes: out (foot), Kyrie Irving: out (strained right knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

