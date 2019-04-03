DETROIT — Blake Griffin is out for a third straight game because of left knee soreness, leaving the Detroit Pistons short-handed again as the playoff race winds down.

Detroit entered Wednesday night’s game against Indiana in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, but the Pistons led ninth-place Orlando by just 1½ games.

Griffin has mostly avoided injury this season, playing in 72 games, but the Pistons have been without him lately.

Griffin is averaging 24.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists. This is the most games he’s played since he appeared in 80 in 2013-14 with the Los Angeles Clippers.

