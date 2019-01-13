MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson is expected to miss at least two to four weeks because of a sprained left ankle.

The Grizzlies announced Sunday that Anderson had a Grade 2 sprain. Anderson hurt the ankle Saturday in a 112-108 loss at Miami.

Anderson has made 38 starts this year in his first season with the Grizzlies. He is averaging 7.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 29.7 minutes.

The 6-foot-9 Anderson received a four-year, $37.2 million deal with the Grizzlies as a restricted free agent last summer after spending his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports



Memphis Grizzlies center Joakim Noah, left, and Memphis Grizzlies forward Justin Holiday, right, carry off Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson, center, in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Miami. (Brynn Anderson/Associated Press)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.