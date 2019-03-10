Orlando Magic (31-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-40, 14th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and Orlando square off in non-conference action.

The Grizzlies have gone 17-17 in home games. Memphis ranks last in the Western Conference averaging 101.6 points per game.

The Magic are 13-20 in road games. Orlando is 15-18 in games decided by 10 points or more. The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jonas Valanciunas has averaged 17.3 points and 8 rebounds while shooting 57.7 percent over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic with 12.0 rebounds and averages 20.6 points. Aaron Gordon has averaged eight rebounds and added 17 points per game over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 6-4, averaging 110 points, 48 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 108.7 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: C.J. Miles: day to day (knee), Avery Bradley: day to day (ankle), Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (right quad soreness), Kyle Anderson: out (right shoulder soreness).

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Isaiah Briscoe: out (knee), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

