MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have sent forward Jarell Martin and cash considerations to the Orlando Magic in exchange for center Dakari Johnson and the draft rights to Tyler Harvey.

Martin, 24, played three seasons with the Grizzlies and averaged 6.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 18.3 minutes in 142 games. The Grizzlies took the 6-foot-10 forward from LSU with the 25th overall pick in the 2015 draft.

Orlando is trading Johnson just three days after acquiring him from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Johnson, 22, played 31 games for the Thunder this past season. The 7-footer averaged 1.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 5.2 minutes.

The Magic selected Harvey with the 51st overall pick in the 2015 draft. Harvey, 25, played for Antibes in the French LNB Pro A during the 2017-18 season.

