Los Angeles Lakers (29-30, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (23-38, 14th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Monday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis enters the matchup against Los Angeles after losing four straight games.

The Grizzlies have gone 15-22 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is 5-7 in one-possession games.

The Lakers are 20-19 in conference play. Los Angeles ranks second in the NBA with 36.8 defensive rebounds per game, led by LeBron James averaging 7.7. The Grizzlies won the last meeting between these two squads 107-99 on Dec. 23. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 9.3 rebounds and averages 20 points. Ivan Rabb has averaged 6.2 rebounds and added 10.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

James has shot 51.5 percent and is averaging 26.8 points for the Lakers. Brandon Ingram has averaged 21.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 54.9 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.6 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 101.7 points, 43 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (right quad soreness), Kyle Anderson: out (right shoulder soreness), Mike Conley: day to day (knee).

Lakers Injuries: Mike Muscala: day to day (ankle), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.