Memphis Grizzlies (20-30, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (24-26, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE:

The Timberwolves have gone 16-9 at home at the Target Center. Minnesota is 4-3 in games decided by less than four points.

The Grizzlies are 13-17 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis leads the Western Conference giving up only 104 points per game and holding opponents to 45.2 percent shooting. In their last meeting on Nov. 18, the Grizzlies won 100-87. Marc Gasol led Memphis with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 50 percent and averaging 22.8 points. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers and has scored 21 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Gasol is first on the Grizzlies with 8.6 rebounds and averages 15.4 points. Mike Conley has averaged 1.8 made 3-pointers and has scored 19 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 99.9 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.8 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 113.1 points, 47.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Timberwolves Injuries: Robert Covington: out (ankle), Tyus Jones: out (left ankle sprain), Jeff Teague: out (left foot soreness), Derrick Rose: day to day (right ankle soreness).

Grizzlies Injuries: Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), JaMychal Green: day to day (knee), Garrett Temple: out (shoulder), Kyle Anderson: out (ankle), Omri Casspi: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.