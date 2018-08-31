MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have waived center Dakari Johnson after acquiring him from Orlando last month.

The Grizzlies announced the move Friday.

The 7-foot Johnson started six of 31 games as a rookie last season with Oklahoma City. The Thunder drafted him 48th overall in the 2015 draft out of Kentucky, and the 22-year-old played three seasons in the G League for Oklahoma City.

The Grizzlies acquired Johnson from Orlando in a trade July 23.

