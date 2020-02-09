The Grizzlies defeated Washington, 106-99, by turning a tight game in the fourth quarter into a lesson on how to close out a victory.

During the final period, rookie of the year candidate Ja Morant served up assists for his teammates, Jaren Jackson Jr. secured rebounds and another rookie, Brandon Clarke, swished a critical three-pointer that extended Memphis’s lead to 100-95 with 2:38 remaining.

The Wizards did not hit another shot from the field until 19.7 seconds remained — and the Grizzlies led by nine after piecing together a 10-1 run.

Morant posted his first triple-double (27 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists), and Jackson recovered from a poor shooting night (6 for 16 overall, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc) for 14 points and 11 rebounds. He pulled down six rebounds in the fourth quarter alone. Clarke finished with nine points and six rebounds and also had a late denial of former Gonzaga teammate Rui Hachimura.

Washington tumbled to 18-33 as the Grizzlies improved to 27-26 and remained in eighth place in the West.

Second-year guard Jerome Robinson, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, played 16 minutes in his Wizards debut. Robinson made a good first impression — he beat the buzzer in the opening quarter by drilling a three-pointer that gave the Wizards a 30-18 lead — but he hit only one more shot for the rest of the game.

As Robinson (five points on 2-for-7 shooting) worked to find his feel with the second unit, Davis Bertans and Moritz Wagner picked up the slack. Bertans and Wagner, on their way to Chicago as All-Star Weekend participants, provided 34 of the Wizards’ 51 bench points.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 26 points, but he fixated on defensive stops. Early on, he disrupted the perimeter by picking off passes and didn’t mind defending the block by bumping with Jackson, a 6-foot-11 forward. In the third quarter when Beal stuffed Jackson at the rim, his block created a transition opportunity for Hachimura that extended the Wizards’ lead to 63-53 and agitated his rival.

The Grizzlies called a timeout after Hachimura’s dunk, and Jackson demanded a foul as a teammate tried to shield him from picking up a technical. But by the end of the night, Jackson and his young teammates would take out their frustration on the Wizards.

After Clarke made his pivotal three-pointer and then stopped Hachimura at the rim, Jackson pulled down the rebound and Morant pushed the ball until he found forward Kyle Anderson under the rim. His basket put the kids ahead 102-95, and the Wizards could no longer keep up.

Wizards center Thomas Bryant missed his second consecutive game with a sore right foot. Before the matchup, Coach Scott Brooks said “there’s probably a good chance” Thomas also will not play in the Wizards’ final two games before the all-star break (Tuesday vs. Chicago and Wednesday at New York). Since the start of December, Bryant has appeared in only 12 games because of issues with the foot.