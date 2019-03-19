Houston Rockets (44-26, third in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (24-47, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden leads Houston into a matchup against Atlanta. He’s first in the league averaging 35.9 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 13-21 in home games. Atlanta ranks eighth in the NBA with 15.2 fast break points per game, led by Trae Young averaging 2.9.

The Rockets have gone 18-16 away from home. Houston is fourth in the Western Conference allowing only 109.9 points and holding opponents to 47.1 percent shooting. The Rockets won 119-111 in the last matchup between these two teams on Feb. 25. Harden led Houston with 28 points and Young led Atlanta with 36 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins is averaging 19.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Vince Carter is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Harden has shot 43.5 percent and is averaging 35.9 points for the Rockets. Eric Gordon has averaged 3.6 made 3-pointers and scored 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 9-1, averaging 110.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 121.5 points, 52.3 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

Hawks Injuries: Alex Poythress: out (right ankle sprain), Omari Spellman: out (left ankle), Miles Plumlee: out (left knee pain).

Rockets Injuries: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

