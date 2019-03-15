Phoenix Suns (16-53, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (42-26, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden leads Houston into a matchup with Phoenix. He leads the NBA averaging 36.0 points per game.

The Rockets are 24-10 on their home court. Houston is last in the Western Conference scoring 42.5 points in the paint per game.

The Suns are 6-29 on the road. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference with 15.2 fast break points per game, led by Devin Booker averaging 4. The Rockets won 118-110 in the last meeting between these two teams on Feb. 4. Harden led Houston with 44 points and Josh Jackson led Phoenix with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden leads the Rockets scoring 36 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds and 7.5 assists. Clint Capela has averaged 12.4 rebounds and added 13.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

Booker is averaging 25.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Suns. Tyler Johnson has averaged 4.5 assists and scored 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 10 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Rockets: 9-1, averaging 112.1 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 9.3 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Rockets Injuries: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (achilles).

Suns Injuries: TJ Warren: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.