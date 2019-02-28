Miami Heat (26-33, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (35-25, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden leads Houston into a matchup against Miami. He’s first in the league scoring 36.3 points per game.

The Rockets are 21-9 on their home court. Houston is 16-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Heat have gone 15-15 away from home. Miami is fourth in the NBA with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game, led by Hassan Whiteside averaging 3.8. The Heat won the last meeting between these two squads 101-99 on Dec. 20. Josh Richardson led the way with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 36.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Rockets. Chris Paul has averaged 8.3 assists and 17 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Richardson has averaged 17.4 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Heat. Dwyane Wade has averaged 15.2 points and totaled 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.5 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 2-8, averaging 104 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 10.7 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

Rockets Injuries: None listed.

Heat Injuries: Hassan Whiteside: out (hip), James Johnson: out (left shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.