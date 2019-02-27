Houston Rockets (35-25, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (28-32, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden leads Houston into a matchup with Charlotte. He currently ranks first in the league averaging 36.3 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 20-11 in home games. Charlotte is 18-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rockets are 14-16 on the road. Houston is 33-17 when scoring more than 100 points. The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker leads the Hornets with 5.7 assists and scores 25.1 points per game. Nicolas Batum has averaged 3.6 assists and 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Harden leads the Rockets averaging 4.9 made 3-pointers while scoring 36.3 points per game and shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. Kenneth Faried has averaged ten rebounds and added 16.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 117.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 10.7 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 108.9 points, 43.3 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Hornets Injuries: Marvin Williams: day to day (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.