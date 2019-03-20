Houston Rockets (45-26, third in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (28-42, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden leads Houston into a matchup against Memphis. He leads the NBA scoring 35.8 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 19-23 in conference matchups. Memphis ranks last in the Western Conference averaging only 102.1 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 19-16 away from home. Houston averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 29-14 when winning the turnover battle. In their last meeting on Jan. 14, the Rockets won 112-94. Harden led Houston with 57 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley leads the Grizzlies with 2.2 made 3-pointers and averages 20.7 points while shooting 35.9 percent from beyond the arc. Avery Bradley has averaged 4.2 assists and 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Harden leads the Rockets averaging 35.8 points and collecting 6.4 rebounds. Eric Gordon has averaged 17 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 45.0 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 9-1, averaging 111.2 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 110.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points on 43.6 percent shooting.

Grizzlies Injuries: C.J. Miles: out (foot), Avery Bradley: day to day (knee/wrist), Dillon Brooks: out for season (toe), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (right quad soreness), Kyle Anderson: out (right shoulder soreness).

Rockets Injuries: Isaiah Hartenstein: day to day (achilles), Nene: out (rest), Iman Shumpert: out (rest), Eric Gordon: out (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.