Oklahoma City Thunder (35-19, third in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (32-22, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden leads Houston into a matchup against Oklahoma City. He ranks first in the NBA scoring 36.5 points per game.

The Rockets are 19-8 on their home court. Houston ranks last in the Western Conference with 20.6 assists per game, led by Harden averaging 7.9.

The Thunder have gone 19-14 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City ranks second in the league with 47.9 rebounds per game, led by Russell Westbrook averaging 11.1. The Rockets won the last meeting between these two squads 113-109 on Dec. 25. Harden led Houston to the win with a 41-point performance.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenneth Faried is second on the Rockets with 10.2 rebounds and averages 16.1 points. Harden has averaged 5.3 assists and scored 41.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Westbrook leads the Thunder with 11.1 rebounds and averages 21.2 points. Paul George has averaged 5.4 made 3-pointers and has scored 34 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 9-1, averaging 122.9 points, 46.8 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 117.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 11 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 48.1 percent shooting.

Rockets Injuries: Clint Capela: out (right thumb).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Alex Abrines: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

