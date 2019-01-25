Toronto Raptors (36-14, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (27-20, fifth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden leads Houston into a matchup against Toronto. He ranks first in the NBA averaging 36.3 points per game.

The Rockets have gone 17-7 at home at the Toyota Center. Houston is 13-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Raptors are 15-10 in road games. Toronto is 7-3 in one-possession games. The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is first on the Rockets with 36.3 points and averages 6.6 rebounds and 8.3 assists. Kenneth Faried is shooting 58.4 percent and has averaged 12 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Danny Green is first on the Raptors with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game. He averages 9.9 points per game and is shooting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. Serge Ibaka has scored 18 points and added 7.6 rebounds while shooting 53.5 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 8-2, averaging 117.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 118.4 points, 40.7 rebounds, 19 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Rockets Injuries: Brandon Knight: day to day (knee), Chris Paul: day to day (strained left hamstring), Clint Capela: out (right thumb).

Raptors Injuries: Jonas Valanciunas: out (thumb), OG Anunoby: day to day (personal).

