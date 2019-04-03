Houston Rockets (50-28, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-31, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: James Harden leads Houston into a matchup with Los Angeles. He’s first in the NBA averaging 36.4 points per game.

The Clippers have gone 25-13 in home games. Los Angeles is 47-22 in games when they score 100 or more points.

The Rockets have gone 21-18 away from home. Houston is 5-6 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Clippers won the last meeting between these two squads 133-113 on Oct. 26. Montrezl Harrell led the way with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landry Shamet leads the Clippers averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers and scoring 11 points per game while shooting 44.3 percent from beyond the arc. Harrell is shooting 61.1 percent and averaging 20 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Clint Capela leads the Rockets with 12.6 rebounds and averages 16.5 points. Harden has averaged 6.6 rebounds and added 38.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 115 points, 43.3 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 118.5 points, 46 rebounds, 26.3 assists, eight steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

Clippers Injuries: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee), Patrick Beverley: day to day (hip).

Rockets Injuries: Gerald Green: day to day (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.