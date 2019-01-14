HOUSTON — James Harden scored a season-high 57 points to carry the short-handed Houston Rockets to a 112-94 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

The reigning MVP extended his streak of 30-point games to 17 by halftime, pouring in 36 points over the first two quarters to put Houston on top. It’s the longest such streak since Wilt Chamberlain had 20 straight games of at least 30 points in 1964.

It’s the franchise-record 14th time Harden has scored 40 this season and the eighth time in his last 11 games. It’s the third time he’s topped 50 points this season and the 12th time in his career. He surpassed his previous season best of 54 against Washington and fell just shy of the career-high and club-record 60 points he scored last January against Orlando.

Garrett Temple and Mike Conley scored 14 each for the Grizzlies, who lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Harden’s big game came on a night when the Rockets were without three starters, as center Clint Capela joined Chris Paul and Eric Gordon on the injured list after hurting his right thumb Sunday.

Harden scored 38 points Sunday in a loss to Orlando despite going 1 for 17 from 3-point range. This time, he made his first two 3s and finished 6 of 15. He also hit 15 of 17 free throws and pulled down nine rebounds.



Houston Rockets’ James Harden (13) drives past Memphis Grizzlies’ Garrett Temple during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Houston. The Rockets won 112-94. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)

NETS 109, CELTICS 102

NEW YORK — D’Angelo Russell scored 18 of his 34 points in the third quarter and Brooklyn ended a 10-game losing streak to Boston, sending the Celtics to a winless three-game road trip.

With Kyrie Irving nursing a bruised right quadriceps, the Nets broke open the game with a 15-0 run in the third and outscored the Celtics 44-21 in the period.

Jarrett Allen added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, who have won nine of their last 10 home games. Rookie forward Rodions Kurucs also scored 19.

Jayson Tatum had 34 points for the Celtics, who dropped games at Miami and Orlando to start their trip. Jaylen Brown added 22.

Boston also played without Marcus Smart because of an illness.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.