FILE - In this April 22, 2015, file photo, Atlanta Hawks fans, from left, Amin Hadzic, Jonathan Lopez, Daniel Sandoval, Miguel Ortega and Greg Ramirez, from left, cheer as the Hawks take the floor before an NBA basketball first-round playoff game against the Brooklyn Nets in Atlanta. With a nod to their in-town NFL cousins, the Hawks will offer a new fan-friendly concessions pricing plan they say is the first of its kind in the NBA. The plan accompanies the completion of the second phase of an extensive renovation of Philips Arena in October. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Associated Press)

ATLANTA — With a nod to their in-town NFL cousins, the Atlanta Hawks will offer new fan-friendly concessions pricing plan they say is the first of its kind in the NBA.

The plan for more affordable menu items accompanies the completion of the second phase of an extensive renovation of Philips Arena in October.

The team says the new fan-friendly menu features price cuts of up to 50 percent, including $5 beer. The Hawks say Philips Arena will be the first NBA venue with the pricing plan.

The Hawks — considered a longshot to be a playoff contender next season — quickly acknowledge they didn’t devise the plan.

They say motivation came from the NFL Falcons’ success with similarly affordable pricing at their new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, adjacent to Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta. The Hawks also were inspired by affordable concessions prices at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

With a nod to their in-town NFL cousins, the Atlanta Hawks will offer new fan-friendly concessions pricing plan they say is the first of its kind in the NBA.

The plan for more affordable menu items accompanies the completion of the second phase of an extensive renovation of Philips Arena in October.

The team says the new fan-friendly menu features price cuts of up to 50 percent, including $5 beer. The Hawks say Philips Arena will be the first NBA venue with the pricing plan.

The Hawks — considered a longshot to be a playoff contender next season — quickly acknowledge they didn’t devise the plan.

They say motivation came from the NFL Falcons’ success with similarly affordable pricing at their new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, adjacent to Philips Arena in downtown Atlanta. The Hawks also were inspired by affordable concessions prices at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.