COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The Atlanta Hawks’ new suburban G League affiliate will be named the Skyhawks.

The team name announced Thursday recalls the former Hawks mascot Skyhawk, who was retired during the 2013-14 season. The College Park Skyhawks will share their team name with Point University in West Point, Georgia.

The Skyhawks will debut in the 2019-20 season as the NBA’s minor league continues to expand. The league began in 2001 with eight teams and will have 28 next season. The Hawks are one of 25 NBA teams to own a G League affiliate.

The Skyhawks will play in Gateway Center, which will seat 3,500 for basketball when it opens in November.

