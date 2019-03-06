San Antonio Spurs (36-29, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (22-43, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and San Antonio meet in non-conference action.

The Hawks have gone 11-19 at home. Atlanta allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 119 points and allowing opponents to shoot 47.6 percent.

The Spurs are 11-22 on the road. San Antonio leads the Western Conference shooting 40.1 percent from deep. Davis Bertans leads the Spurs shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young leads the Hawks with 7.8 assists and scores 18.2 points per game. Dewayne Dedmon is shooting 53.2 percent and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs averaging 21.5 points and collecting 6.2 rebounds. Bryn Forbes is shooting 49.8 percent and has averaged 10.1 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 107.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 119.7 points, 47.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Hawks Injuries: Omari Spellman: out (left ankle), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (right knee contusion), Miles Plumlee: out (left knee pain), John Collins: day to day (illness).

Spurs Injuries: Dejounte Murray: out for season (knee), Jakob Poeltl: day to day (hamstring tightness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.