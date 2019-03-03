Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn (32) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March. 3, 2019, in Chicago. (Matt Marton/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been ejected against the Chicago Bulls.

Young pulled up for a 3 early in the third quarter to make it 78-62, then stared at Kris Dunn with his hands on his hips. That resulted in his second technical of the game and an ejection.

The two also had an exchange in the first quarter that resulted in technicals for both players. Young exited with 18 points after scoring a career-high 49 in Atlanta’s 168-161 quadruple-overtime loss to Chicago at home on Friday night.

