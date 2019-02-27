Golden State Warriors (43-17, first in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (26-33, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup against Golden State after losing three in a row.

The Heat have gone 11-18 in home games. Miami is fourth in the league with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game, led by Hassan Whiteside averaging 3.8 offensive boards.

The Warriors have gone 20-9 away from home. Golden State leads the Western Conference scoring 19.6 fast break points per game, led by Stephen Curry averaging 5.3. The Warriors defeated the Heat 120-118 in their last matchup on Feb. 10. Kevin Durant led Golden State with 39 points and Josh Richardson paced Miami scoring 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goran Dragic leads the Heat with 4.5 assists and scores 14.3 points per game. Whiteside has averaged 12 rebounds and added 14.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Miami.

Durant has shot 51.6 percent and is averaging 27.5 points for the Warriors. Curry has averaged 25.2 points and added 5.6 rebounds while shooting 44.3 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 117.7 points, 45.1 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 8.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Heat: 2-8, averaging 104 points, 44.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: day to day (knee), Rodney McGruder: day to day (knee), James Johnson: day to day (left shoulder).

Warriors Injuries: Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral), Jordan Bell: day to day (illness).

