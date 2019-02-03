Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, right, drives to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica, left, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Buddy Hield scored 34 points and set a career high for 3-pointers, and the Sacramento Kings weathered a fourth-quarter flurry from Jimmy Butler to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 115-108 on Saturday night.

De’Aaron Fox had 19 points and eight assists, Willie Cauley-Stein also scored 19 and Marvin Bagley III added 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Kings won their sixth straight at home.

With its third consecutive victory over Philadelphia, Sacramento (27-25) matched its win total from last season.

Joel Embiid had 29 points and 17 rebounds for Philadelphia. Butler added 29 points, 18 coming in the fourth quarter when he made two four-point plays.

Hield did most of his scoring in the first half but made a pair of pivotal 3s down the stretch and made three free throws in the final 27 seconds.

Hield also made seven 3s, giving him 180 this season. His previous best was 176 in 2017-18.

Two days after beating two-time defending NBA champion Golden State, the Sixers struggled from the perimeter and couldn’t get much going offensively until the fourth quarter. Embiid shot 9 of 24 while Philadelphia went 7 of 33 beyond the arc.

The Sixers led 2-0 on the first of five dunks from Ben Simmons but didn’t lead again until Butler’s four-point play put them ahead 98-97 with 4:35 remaining.

The two teams traded buckets before the Kings closed on an 11-5 run. Hield had six points as part of the surge while Cauley-Stein had three.

76ers: Philadelphia shot 1 of 13 on 3s in the first half. ... Wilson Chandler was held out with a strained right quad which he injured Thursday against Golden State. ... JJ Redick was given the night off.

Kings: Fox left the game briefly in the third quarter and was taken to the locker room after getting hit in the eye. He later returned. ... Bagley’s double-double was his eighth this season. The second overall pick continues to come off the bench for Dave Joerger’s team.

76ers: Host Toronto on Tuesday.

Kings: Host San Antonio on Monday.

