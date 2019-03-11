Charlotte Hornets (30-36, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (41-25, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts Charlotte aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Rockets have gone 23-9 at home. Houston is last in the NBA scoring 42.5 points in the paint per game.

The Hornets are 9-22 on the road. Charlotte averages 44.2 rebounds per game and is 20-10 when grabbing more rebounds than opponents. The Rockets earned a victory in the last meeting between these two teams on Feb. 27. James Harden led Houston with 30 points and Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela leads the Rockets with 12.4 rebounds and averages 16.7 points. Harden has averaged 31.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 37.1 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

Walker leads the Hornets averaging 24.9 points and has added 4.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Cody Zeller has averaged 7.4 rebounds and added 12.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 109.1 points, 42.8 rebounds, 22.7 assists, seven steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 111.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 22 assists, 9.2 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Rockets Injuries: Kenneth Faried: out (hip).

Hornets Injuries: Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: day to day (knee), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (hamstring), Tony Parker: out (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

