Houston Rockets (40-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (27-38, 13th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Rockets take on Dallas.

The Mavericks are 3-7 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Dallas is 5-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 7-5 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Houston is 38-17 when scoring 100 or more points. In their last meeting on Feb. 11, the Rockets won 120-104. James Harden scored a team-high 31 points for Houston in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is averaging 21.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Dwight Powell has averaged 6.5 rebounds and added 15.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Harden leads the Rockets averaging 36.6 points and has added 6.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Eric Gordon has averaged 15.4 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 39.8 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 8-2, averaging 114.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 23 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108 points on 46.7 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 103.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 23 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

Mavericks Injuries: Kristaps Porzingis: out for season (knee), J.J. Barea: out for season (lower leg), Maxi Kleber: day to day (knee).

Rockets Injuries: Kenneth Faried: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.