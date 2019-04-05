Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts New York trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Rockets have gone 29-10 in home games. Houston is 27-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knicks are 7-32 in road games. New York is last in the league with just 20 assists per game, led by Dennis Smith Jr. averaging 5.5. The two teams match up for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden has averaged 36.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Rockets. Chris Paul has averaged 17 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 41.8 percent over the last 10 games for Houston.

Emmanuel Mudiay leads the Knicks averaging 14.8 points and has added 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Kevin Knox has averaged 16 points and added 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.3 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 2-8, averaging 101.8 points, 43 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

Rockets: 8-2, averaging 117.7 points, 43.9 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

Rockets Injuries: None listed.

Knicks Injuries: Isaiah Hicks: out (hip), Kadeem Allen: out (concussion), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (back), Allonzo Trier: day to day (calf), Noah Vonleh: out (right ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out for season (sore groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

