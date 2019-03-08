Philadelphia 76ers (41-24, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (39-25, fourth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts Philadelphia aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Rockets are 22-9 on their home court. Houston is last in the Western Conference with 20.9 assists per game, led by Chris Paul averaging 8.3.

The 76ers have gone 16-15 away from home. Philadelphia ranks seventh in the league scoring 15.6 fast break points points per game, led by Tobias Harris averaging 3.8. In their last meeting on Jan. 21, the 76ers won 121-93. Joel Embiid led Philadelphia with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden leads the Rockets averaging 4.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 36.7 points per game while shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc. Clint Capela is shooting 48.6 percent and averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

JJ Redick leads the 76ers averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 18 points per game and shooting 38.7 percent from beyond the arc. Harris has averaged 21.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 51.5 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 115.6 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 39.7 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Rockets Injuries: Iman Shumpert: day to day (sore right calf), Kenneth Faried: out (hip).

76ers Injuries: Boban Marjanovic: out (right bone bruise and sprain), Furkan Korkmaz: out (torn right meniscus), Joel Embiid: out (left knee soreness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.