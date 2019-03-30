Orlando Magic (37-39, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (45-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Orlando aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Pacers have gone 28-9 at home. Indiana averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 35-16 when they turn the ball over less than their opponents.

The Magic have gone 14-23 away from home. Orlando is last in the Eastern Conference scoring 43.2 points in the paint per game. The Magic defeated the Pacers 117-112 in their last meeting on March 2. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 27 points and Bojan Bogdanovic paced Indiana scoring 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Matthews leads the Pacers with 2.1 made 3-pointers and averages 11.3 points while shooting 35.9 percent from beyond the arc. Domantas Sabonis has averaged 9.3 rebounds and added 13 points per game over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Vucevic leads the Magic with 12.1 rebounds and averages 20.7 points. Terrence Ross has averaged three made 3-pointers and scored 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 108.2 points, 50.6 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102 points on 45.0 percent shooting.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 103.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Pacers Injuries: Victor Oladipo: out for season (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Isaiah Briscoe: out (knee), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

