INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers have signed coach Nate McMillan to a multi-year contract extension.

McMillan will enter his third season as Indiana’s head coach after serving as the associate head coach for three seasons under Frank Vogel. Terms of his deal were not announced Tuesday.

The 54-year-old McMillan has a 90-74 record and helped lead the team to the playoffs the past two seasons. He finished sixth in Coach of the Year balloting after the Pacers surprised nearly everyone earning the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-34 record and then taking LeBron James and the Cavaliers to seven games in the first round of the playoffs..

“I’m really proud of what Nate and our coaching staff have done,” President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard said. “Nate is very deserving of this extension. We have a wonderful culture and he has been a big part of implementing that culture. He’s dedicated leader, a very good coach and we’re lucky to have him here with the Pacers.”

McMillan previously coached the Seattle SuperSonics and the Portland Trail Blazers. He played 12 seasons in the NBA, all for Seattle.

“I’m very appreciative of Kevin and Mr. Simon (team owner, Herb Simon) for this show of faith in what we are doing,” McMillan said. “Going back two years ago when I was hired, the trust Larry (Bird) and Mr. Simon had in myself and my staff meant a lot. Now with this extension, it’s an affirmation of what we all — front office, coaches, players, staff — are trying to accomplish.”

