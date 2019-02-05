Los Angeles Lakers (27-26, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (33-19, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE:

The Pacers have gone 18-7 at home at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Indiana is second in the league giving up 103.6 points per game and holding opponents to 44.8 percent shooting.

The Lakers have gone 11-14 away from home. Los Angeles is the Western Conference leader with 37.2 defensive rebounds per game, led by LeBron James averaging 7.5. The Lakers won the last matchup between these two teams 104-96 on Nov. 29. James scored 38 points to help lead Los Angeles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is first on the Pacers with 9.3 rebounds and averages 14.2 points. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers and has scored 17 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

James is averaging 27.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Lakers. Brandon Ingram has averaged 20.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 54.4 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 113.5 points, 49.7 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 43.5 percent shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 105.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Pacers Injuries: Doug McDermott: out (rib), Victor Oladipo: out for season (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

Lakers Injuries: Tyson Chandler: out (rest), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

