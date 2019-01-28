Golden State Warriors (34-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (32-15, third in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Golden State aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Pacers are 18-6 on their home court. Indiana is third in the Eastern Conference with 26 assists per game, led by Darren Collison averaging 5.7.

The Warriors have gone 16-8 away from home. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 29.1 assists. Draymond Green paces the Warriors with 7.3. The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Turner is shooting 50.1 percent and averaging 12.8 points. Domantas Sabonis has scored 16 points and totaled 9.5 rebounds while shooting 60.9 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Green ranks first on the Warriors with 7.3 assists and scores 7.2 points. Stephen Curry has averaged 6.1 assists and scored 31.6 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 9-1, averaging 130.5 points, 49.1 rebounds, 33.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 114.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Pacers Injuries: Victor Oladipo: out for season (right leg).

Warriors Injuries: Damian Jones: out for season (torn left pectoral), Jonas Jerebko: out (personal).

