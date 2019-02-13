Milwaukee Bucks (42-14, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (38-19, third in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Milwaukee aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Pacers are 27-10 against conference opponents. Indiana averages 43.4 rebounds per game and is 21-8 when out-rebounding opponents.

The Bucks have gone 29-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 21-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents. The Pacers earned a victory in the last matchup between these two teams on Dec. 12. Thaddeus Young led Indiana with 25 points and Eric Bledsoe led Milwaukee with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic has averaged 16.7 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Pacers. Domantas Sabonis has averaged 7.9 rebounds and added 10.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 27.1 points and is adding 12.6 rebounds. Khris Middleton has averaged 5.4 rebounds and added 14.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 114.9 points, 47.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points on 43.1 percent shooting.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 105.2 points, 41 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Pacers Injuries: Victor Oladipo: out for season (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

Bucks Injuries: Nikola Mirotic: out (right calf strain), Donte DiVincenzo: out (bilateral heel bursitis).

