Charlotte Hornets (27-28, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (37-19, third in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Charlotte aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Pacers are 26-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is the leader in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up 103.1 points and holding opponents to 44.8 percent shooting.

The Hornets are 20-15 in conference games. Charlotte averages 44.3 rebounds per game and is 17-6 when out-rebounding opponents. The Pacers earned a victory in the previous matchup between these two teams on Jan. 20. Victor Oladipo led Indiana with 21 points and Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bojan Bogdanovic is second on the Pacers with 16.8 points and averages 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Darren Collison has averaged 14.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 49.6 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Walker leads the Hornets with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game. He averages 25.1 points per game and is shooting 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. Marvin Williams has averaged 2.3 made 3-pointers and has scored 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 106.9 points, 42.1 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 106.3 points, 41.9 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Pacers Injuries: Myles Turner: day to day (knee), Doug McDermott: day to day (rib), Victor Oladipo: out for season (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

Hornets Injuries: Tony Parker: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

