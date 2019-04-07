Brooklyn Nets (40-40, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (47-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Brooklyn will play at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Pacers have gone 29-11 in home games. Indiana averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 36-16 when they have fewer turnovers than their opponents.

The Nets are 27-23 in conference games. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35.4 defensive rebounds per game, led by Jarrett Allen averaging 5.9. The Pacers won the last meeting between these two squads 114-106 on Dec. 21. Victor Oladipo led Indiana to the win with a 26-point game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley Matthews leads the Pacers with 2.1 made 3-pointers and averages 11.3 points while shooting 37 percent from beyond the arc. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Ed Davis leads the Nets with 8.6 rebounds and averages 5.8 points. D’Angelo Russell has averaged 3.9 made 3-pointers and scored 27.8 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 117.1 points, 47.8 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 106.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Pacers Injuries: Darren Collison: day to day (groin), Victor Oladipo: out for season (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

Nets Injuries: Allen Crabbe: out (knee).

