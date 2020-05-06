Notable: Those four playoff berths from 2013-18, which included three trips to the conference semifinals, represent the franchise’s best run since the glorious 1970s.

Sad: Those are mere nibbles of winning, and you’re being asked to savor it.

So, no, fans aren’t inclined to think of the past 10 years as a breathtaking experience. Looking at it historically, the tortoise franchise has made progress. But isn’t Wall — lightning with a handle — defined by speed?

His career and attempt to return from a ruptured left Achilles' tendon is a fascinating topic to explore any time, but especially with the sports world on pause. During this pandemic-induced break, my mind keeps focusing on the concept of a comeback. There is no better sports story, no more applicable life story. Maybe I’m cheesy or just starving for inspiration, but lately I spend almost all of my free time remembering and researching sports figures who came back from something, usually injury. Their persistence is reassuring.

This fixation also made me realize how callous we can be when the sports world is churning at its normal pace. The focus stays on the destination, not the journey. It stays on the results, not the process. And so when players and teams fall behind or all the way down, the instinct is to discuss the broad impact, not the actual adversity. If you saw the brilliant ESPN “Project 11” piece on Alex Smith’s gruesome leg injury and rehabilitation, your reaction to the heart-wrenching details of his private struggle should’ve included a question: When he got hurt, why did it have to be just as important to worry about the Redskins’ quarterback conundrum and dimming playoff hopes as it was to sympathize with Smith’s medical plight?

That is sports in its heartless, next-man-up cycle. There’s no need to admonish; the obsession with competition stings us all. But with nothing new to watch right now, this is a chance to slow down, reflect and adjust.

Which brings me back to Wall. Unlike with Smith, there is precedent for Wall’s full recovery. A torn Achilles remains one of sports’ most difficult injuries to rehab and return to form. It’s even more challenging for Wall, whose athleticism is his defining characteristic. But it’s possible, and the more I think about Wall, the more invested I am in his comeback.

It’s not about his supermax contract and the Wizards’ desperate need to get something out of that salary cap-crippling deal. It’s about Wall, the person, the loyal star who wants nothing more than to win big in D.C. He’s a complicated dude, and he often cares too much about status and recognition. But he’s also one of the kindest, most generous and thoughtful stars I’ve ever covered.

This period of social distancing provides a pathway to understand what the past year and a half has been like for Wall. He has been more isolated than usual, watching life happen while being on hold. He has been waiting, focusing on self-improvement, dreaming of the day it will all end. He has protected his pride, too, and made bold declarations. Wall injured his Achilles, not his swagger.

“I’m gonna be better than what I was before, and that’s the scary part,” he told Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson during an appearance on their podcast last week. “Damn near the whole five years I was an all-star, I played with two bone spurs in my knee and my heel. People don’t know that. They ain’t even get the best of John Wall yet. They just got a clip of him.”

Wall has made predictions he couldn’t back up in the past, such as when he declared the 2017-18 campaign to be “wolf season,” only to succumb to a knee problem that required surgery and limited him to 41 games. The issue with Wall isn’t his determination. It’s the accumulation of injuries. It has been more than two years since his last sustained run of good health. It adds to the degree of difficulty for this comeback.

Still, I’m certain Wall will return and become one of the NBA’s better point guards again. The question is whether that will be top-five-at-his-position good or top 10. He has athleticism to spare, speed to spare, so he’s still likely to be an elite physical specimen even after the Achilles injury. And he doesn’t turn 30 until September. But if he wants to get the best of out of what he has left, the challenge is just as mental as it is physical.

Wall has a brilliant basketball mind. Five minutes into any hoops conversation with him, you are blown away by the depth of his knowledge. While others look at his flaws as purely selfishness or an unwillingness to refine his jump shot, I see it differently. To me, his body has always been in competition with his mind. In that sense, he has been too athletic for his own good. He plays too fast instead of changing speeds. His instinct is to play harder, but sometimes that is at the expense of playing smarter. His impatience hasn’t allowed him to develop all facets of his game, physically and mentally.

There’s speculation that the 2020-21 NBA season won’t begin until December, and if so, Wall will have missed two years by the time he returns. The layoff is a concern, but rust can be overcome. The most important thing is what Wall has truly learned by being forced to sit and watch. He has to come back and play a simpler game. He has to complement Bradley Beal, who is now capable of averaging 30 points per game. The Wizards need Wall’s savvy and presence almost as much as they need his production. He doesn’t need to average 20 points and 10 assists, at least not immediately. He just needs to turn all this adversity into wisdom and play an efficient floor game.

Wall is 10 years into a very notable career that has turned sad. There are troubling indicators that the remainder of his playing days could be painful and unremarkable. But he expects to rally. He is determined. He is flexing an indomitable spirit. Right now, we can all relate.

