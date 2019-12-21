The strange scene was the highlight of what would have been a typical December night for the Wizards.

As he typically does, Coach Scott Brooks shared a witty one-liner while meeting with reporters beforehand. In response to a question about spending the holidays away from home, Brooks revealed he had gone three decades — as a player and coach in the NBA — without seeing his family around the holidays. Smiling, Brooks asked the assembled media whether that deserves any pity. Silence ensued, and then Brooks posed a lighthearted question about his Wizards, who have only two wins this month.

AD

AD

“What about our record? You guys feel sorry for me,” Brooks joked.

Unfortunately for Brooks, the Wizards got no sympathy from the 76ers. Behind a deep and supersized starting lineup, the 76ers dropped Washington to its ninth loss in 11 games this month.

The Wizards (8-20) offered their usual symptoms.

Their defense only temporarily halted and never completely stopped their opponent: Philadelphia made 52.1 percent of its shots.

The Wizards wasted an all-around effort from Bradley Beal, who scored a game-high 36 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Although Washington clawed back from a 23-point deficit to remain in striking distance through the third quarter, their challenge fell short against the 76ers (21-10).

AD

Finally, their shortage of size, a well-documented topic, remained a problem as Philadelphia controlled the glass for a 53-38 rebounding margin.

AD

The Wizards’ starting center has missed most of December. Their backup center still has another week, at least, before returning. The team had to cut a shorter and expendable two-way player to make room to sign a player whose most obvious strength is that he must duck to get through doorways.

In contrast, the 76ers have an impossibly tall starting five. Even with the league’s new insistence on measuring players without their shoes on, Philadelphia towered over the Wizards at four spots in the lineup: small forward Tobias Harris (6-foot-7½ ), power forward Al Horford (6-9¼ ), center Joel Embiid (6-11¾ ) and point guard Ben Simmons (6-9½ ).

AD

Naturally, the height contrast hindered Washington’s best efforts.

At times, the 76ers toyed with their smaller opponents. After a missed shot, the 76ers effectively played a two-man tip drill, with Simmons on the left side and Horford on the right taking turns trying to tip in a putback instead of grabbing the rebound. Finally, on the sixth attempt, Horford collected the ball, gathered himself and scored a layup over the 6-10 Davis Bertans. The sequence was typical of the second quarter, when Philadelphia outrebounded Washington 22-7 and had 13 second-chance points.

AD

Also in that quarter, the Wizards faced their largest deficit — 53-30, which marked the 10th time this season they have trailed by 20 or more points. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Washington is sixth in the NBA in 20-plus deficits; Cleveland leads with 14.

AD

Several reasons contributed to the large deficit. Besides Philadelphia’s rebounding and second-chance advantage, the Wizards lacked scoring balance. They overly relied on Beal’s offense; at halftime, he had 20 points on 8-for-16 shooting. No other teammate had more than five points.

Payton II in the mix

The Wizards are pursuing a deal with guard Gary Payton II, son of the former NBA great of the same name, according to a person close to the situation.

Payton is in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. He played three games for the Wizards last season.

Read more on the Washington Wizards:

AD