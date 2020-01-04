Wizards backup guard Ish Smith scored a career-best 32 points and made his co-workers look like giddy schoolchildren with his fourth-quarter outburst in the team’s 128-114 win over the Denver Nuggets.

When Smith fooled a defender with a hesitation move and pullup midrange jumper with less than eight minutes to play, teammates on the bench peeled from their seats and stalked the sideline. A moment later, when Smith repeated the feat, forcing the Nuggets to call timeout, Beal did a jig in his slim-fitting suit.

Then, as Smith extended his range to the three-point arc, drilling the shot and giving the Wizards a 15-point lead in the final minutes, his teammates rushed the court as soon as the whistle indicated another Denver timeout.

Smith scored 13 points in the fourth quarter as the Wizards’ bench secured an impressive win against one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

The Wizards’ second unit contributed a whopping 92 points, finding a rhythm that eluded the starters.

Troy Brown Jr. produced 25 points, 14 rebounds and three assists while Isaac Bonga enjoyed his most aggressive night of the season, scoring 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Center Anzejs Pasecniks added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Washington (11-24) thrived despite shaky moments from the starters.

On Saturday, the NBA announced Isaiah Thomas was fined $25,000 for making inappropriate contact with an official in the first quarter of Friday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Thomas defended his actions as unintentional. In recalling the events, Thomas said he felt the hand of Blazers guard Damian Lillard on his back and his momentum carried him into official Marat Kogut.

“I couldn’t really protect myself. So, the only thing I say is, the extension of my arm makes it look like I pushed him, but any time somebody falls back, your arm is going to extend. That was obvious what happened,” Thomas said. “I’ve never been in any situation where I would do that, especially 88 seconds into a game.”

Thomas indicated he would not appeal the penalty and expressed a desire to move past the incident, which led to his second ejection in two weeks.

“Going into the stands was something that I believe was the right thing to do for myself,” Thomas said, recalling the Dec. 21 game in Philadelphia when he approached two fans who shouted profanities at him. “But l never want to be a distraction. I was at fault for doing that, but my reason was in the right direction. And then [Friday] night, it was unfortunate. I was just put in a situation where I made unintentional contact with a referee and that’s all that happened.”

Although Thomas remained on the court against the Nuggets without incident, he did not make an impact.

In the first half, Thomas picked up three personal fouls and missed six of his seven shots from the floor. His modest numbers carried through the starting five.

Gary Payton II, who made his fifth consecutive start, did not attempt a shot in his 11 minutes of action. McRae, who scored a season-high 35 points the previous night, finished 3 for 15 from the floor. During a timeout with 3:15 remaining in the third quarter, frustrations appeared to boil over as McRae and center Ian Mahinmi engaged in a lively conversation. McRae eventually walked away but was still animated while speaking to John Wall and Beal.

Since Beal has rested four of five games with right knee soreness, the Wizards’ starting lineup has struggled. Against the Blazers, the first unit — which included Thomas, who played less than two minutes — contributed only 27 points in the 122-103 loss. However, over the past five games, the Wizards’ bench has averaged a league-best 70 points.

Hachimura talks

Rookie Rui Hachimura is expected to miss at least two more weeks as he recovers from what the team described as a “minor procedure” after he was kicked in the groin by teammate Isaac Bonga on Dec. 16.

“It’s been kind of weird because I’ve never [been] away from basketball like this but I watched the games on TV and stuff,” Hachimura said Saturday night before missing his 10th straight game. “I’ve been good. I’m just ready to play. I can’t wait to play. I can’t wait to get back to the team and play games.”

Before the game vs. Denver, Hachimura addressed media in both English and Japanese for the first time since the injury and at times could not contain his laughter while talking about his lower region soreness.

“I mean, you saw the video,” Hachimura said through chuckles. “It was just different. Never felt like that, it was just different. Weird.”

