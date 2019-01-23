Denver Nuggets (31-14, second in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (26-22, seventh in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 10 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE:

The Jazz are 14-13 in conference games. Utah is 24-12 in games when they score more than 100 points.

The Nuggets are 6-0 against opponents from the Northwest Division. Denver is second in the Western Conference with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game, led by Nikola Jokic averaging 2.8. In their last meeting on Nov. 3, the Nuggets won 103-88. Gary Harris led Denver with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell has averaged 22.0 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert has scored 14.4 points and added 15.6 rebounds while shooting 63.7 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jokic is averaging 19.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the Nuggets. Jamal Murray has averaged 20.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 44.2 percent over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 110.6 points, 49.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.1 points on 42.7 percent shooting.

Jazz Injuries: Raul Neto: out (left groin strain), Dante Exum: out (ankle), Thabo Sefolosha: out (hamstring).

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (foot), Isaiah Thomas: out (hip), Juan Hernangomez: day to day (abdominal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.