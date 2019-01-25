Bradley Beal gets some love from Coach Scott Brooks after a second-half three-pointer Friday night in the Wizards’ 95-91 win over the Magic. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press)

The first play of the game served notice: Friday would be Jeff Green’s night.

Since the turn of the calendar, it hasn’t happened often — Green’s shot totals have been modest as a secondary option behind Bradley Beal, and he has been mired in a slump beyond the arc, shooting just 26 percent over the previous four games.

But on the first sequence of the Washington Wizards’ 95-91 win over the Orlando Magic, Green declared his presence with a drive and thunderous dunk over the younger and lankier Jonathan Isaac.

“That got everybody going, for sure. It got me going,” Beal said. “Especially coming off a back-to-back and trying to find some kind of energy. I think that got everybody going.”

Later, in the closing seconds of the game, Green capped off his strong performance by once again scoring at the rim. And he showed skill, rather than strength, in losing his cover in Magic big man Nikola Vucevic and flipping in a shot over Aaron Gordon.

“Jeff was going to battle and spread the offense and give us opportunities, space the floor and hit some threes,” Coach Scott Brooks said. “And if you don’t guard him, he’s great with the ball on dribble handoffs.”

Green, an 11th-year veteran, poured in 24 points and although he scored just once in the final quarter, his lone field goal was central in giving the Wizards (21-27) a late lead over the pesky Magic.

Through 38 minutes, Green shot 9 of 16 from the floor, his best field goal percentage (56 percent) of the season with such a quantity of shot attempts. However, his opening and closing plays weren’t indicative of the degree of difficulty in his offense. While floating from the four to the five spot, Green thrived in the Wizards’ small-ball lineup, making a season-high six three-pointers on nine attempts.

“It’s not about how I played, it’s about how we played,” Green said. “We fought through the lapses and found a way to win.”

While Green impacted the first three quarters, Beal took over for the Wizards in the fourth by scoring 11 of his team-high 27 points.

Washington had once controlled the flow of the game and muzzled Orlando into 3-of-21 shooting from the three-point arc. Although the Wizards’ lead swelled to 18 points, they struggled to put away the Magic. Orlando drew even with two minutes remaining as the 32-year-old Green had to guard the 7-foot Vucevic, a potential Eastern Conference all-star center.

Although Vucevic snapped the tie by powering over Green in the low post, Beal responded with a dunk of his own to pull the visitors even at 91. Green then provided the decisive play with 42.8 seconds remaining, driving from the perimeter and finishing at the rim with a scoop.

“That was a big play,” Brooks said.

Trevor Ariza made two free throws to seal the win as the Wizards finished 10 of 12 from the foul line. Orlando (20-29) made eight of 12 at the line, and two of its misses were crucial when Vucevic ruined a trip to the stripe with less than a minute remaining in a 91-91 game.

“I thought both teams at the end fought,” Brooks said. “We got a break when they missed a couple of free throws. But the bottom line is we made some plays down the stretch that won the game.”

Washington improved to 6-2 on the second night of back-to-back games. On Thursday, the Wizards stumbled at home against the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors. But Green, with his opening statement, vanquished that memory and started the Wizards down the winning path.

“It opened up and I just took what they gave me,” Green said, explaining his play. “And just tried to finish strong.”