Duke’s Marvin Bagley III poses for a picture after he was picked second overall by the Sacramento Kings during the NBA basketball draft in New York, Thursday, June 21, 2018. (Kevin Hagen/Associated Press)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings have selected Duke forward Marvin Bagley III with the second overall pick in the draft.

Bagley will be a welcome addition in Sacramento’s frontcourt. The 6-foot-11 Bagley was AP’s player of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference during his only season at Duke. He averaged 21 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting better than 60 percent and has the ability to consistently finish at the rim.

That is key for the Kings, who were inconsistent inside much of last season while finishing 27-55.

Sacramento general manager Vlade Divac had several options with the franchise’s highest pick since the Kings grabbed Pervis Ellison with the top overall pick in 1989.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.