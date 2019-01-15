SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kings guard Iman Shumpert was stopped from going into Portland’s locker room by arena and Trail Blazers security after Sacramento’s 115-107 victory Monday night.

Shumpert apparently was angry at Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, who set a hard screen in the second half.

“Some stuff needed to be between me and him, a conversation between two men,” Shumpert said. “Some stuff happened out there that we needed to have a conversation about. That’s it.”

Nurkic shrugged it off.

“I’m not going to worry about it,” he said. “He’s going into retirement soon. I’m not going to worry about a guy who’s going into retirement soon.”

The 28-year-old Shumpert was called for a technical foul in the third quarter. He later was walked to the bench by a teammate after arguing with someone on Portland’s bench.



Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, center, goes up for the rebound between Sacramento Kings’ Iman Shumpert, left, and Buddy Hield during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

After the game, Shumpert tweeted : “I apologize to the fans if I made a scene. Wasn’t my intention but this 2019 stuff is all about a ‘story.’ Don’t let that distract you from this young Scores ball club getting a great victory against a tested Blazers team.”

