Los Angeles Clippers (43-30, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (14-59, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing three in a row.

The Knicks have gone 7-28 in home games. New York is 3-7 in one-possession games.

The Clippers are 20-17 on the road. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference scoring 114.6 points per game and shooting 46.9 percent. The Clippers won 128-107 in the last meeting between these two teams on March 3. Landry Shamet led Los Angeles with 21 points and Damyean Dotson led New York with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dennis Smith Jr. leads the Knicks with 6.0 assists and scores 14.6 points per game. Dotson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers and 15.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Montrezl Harrell leads the Clippers averaging 16.5 points and is adding 6.7 rebounds. Ivica Zubac is shooting 56.8 percent and has averaged 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 9-1, averaging 119.1 points, 49.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.1 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Knicks: 1-9, averaging 99.6 points, 45.1 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (back), Allonzo Trier: out (groin), Noah Vonleh: out (right ankle).

Clippers Injuries: Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

