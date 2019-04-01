Chicago Bulls (21-56, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (14-62, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to end its six-game slide when the Knicks take on Chicago.

The Knicks are 7-31 on their home court. New York is 3-7 in one-possession games.

The Bulls are 12-26 on the road. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference scoring 50.3 points in the paint per game, led by Walt Lemon Jr. averaging 16. In their last meeting on Nov. 5, the Bulls won 116-115. Zach LaVine scored a team-high 41 points for Chicago in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Jordan is averaging 10.9 points and 11.4 rebounds for the Knicks. Emmanuel Mudiay has averaged 17.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.3 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

Lemon Jr. ranks second on the Bulls averaging 6.0 assists while scoring 19 points per game. Lauri Markkanen has averaged 6.3 rebounds and added 12.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 106.5 points, 44.8 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120 points on 50.0 percent shooting.

Knicks: 1-9, averaging 99.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Allonzo Trier: out (groin), Noah Vonleh: out (right ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out for season (sore groin).

Bulls Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: out (shoulder), Wendell Carter Jr.: out for season (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out for season (right toe fracture), Lauri Markkanen: out for season (illness), Zach LaVine: out (thigh/knee), Kris Dunn: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.