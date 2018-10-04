BOSTON — Boston point guard Kyrie Irving says he intends to re-sign with the Celtics next summer.

At a fan event at TD Garden on Thursday , Irving told the crowd, “If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here.”

Irving signed a five-year, $94 million deal with Cleveland prior to the 2015-16 season but asked for a trade last summer. He has a player option for next season and can become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

Despite injuries to Irving and top free agent Gordon Hayward, the Celtics finished with 55 wins last season before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals in seven games.

