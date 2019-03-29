Charlotte Hornets (35-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (33-42, 11th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Charlotte Hornets in a non-conference matchup.

The Lakers have gone 20-17 at home. Los Angeles is second in the Western Conference with 56.1 points in the paint per game, led by LeBron James averaging 13.6.

The Hornets are 11-24 on the road. Charlotte is 5-10 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Lakers won the last matchup between these two squads 128-100 on Dec. 15. James scored 24 points to help lead Los Angeles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rajon Rondo ranks second on the Lakers with 7.7 assists and scores 8.8 points per game. JaVale McGee has averaged 11.8 rebounds and added 15.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kemba Walker leads the Hornets averaging 5.9 assists while scoring 25.2 points per game. Jeremy Lamb has averaged 2.2 assists and scored 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 111.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 109 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Lakers Injuries: Mike Muscala: day to day (leg), Reggie Bullock: day to day (foot), Brandon Ingram: out for season (deep venous thrombosis (dvt)), Tyson Chandler: day to day (illness), Josh Hart: out for season (knee), Lonzo Ball: out (left ankle), LeBron James: day to day (groin).

Hornets Injuries: Cody Zeller: out (left knee soreness), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (right ankle sprain), Nicolas Batum: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

